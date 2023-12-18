The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4) on Monday, December 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 12 of their 15 games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.0%).

Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jets have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Winnipeg's 29 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 16 times.

Jets vs. Canadiens Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 97 (11th) Goals 81 (28th) 75 (3rd) Goals Allowed 101 (23rd) 16 (23rd) Power Play Goals 18 (20th) 22 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (31st)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.

Winnipeg has gone over twice in its past 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Jets' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Jets are putting up 2.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Jets' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 97 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Jets have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, giving up 75 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +22.

