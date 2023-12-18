Jets vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4) on Monday, December 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-225)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 12 of their 15 games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.0%).
- Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Jets have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- Winnipeg's 29 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 16 times.
Jets vs Canadiens Additional Info
Jets vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|97 (11th)
|Goals
|81 (28th)
|75 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|101 (23rd)
|16 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (20th)
|22 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (31st)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.
- Winnipeg has gone over twice in its past 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Jets' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets are putting up 2.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Jets' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 97 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, giving up 75 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +22.
