Jets vs. Canadiens December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Keep an eye on Mark Scheifele and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Monday, when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Jets vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Jets Players to Watch
- Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors with 33 points. He has scored 11 goals and picked up 22 assists this season.
- Kyle Connor is another important player for Winnipeg, with 29 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 17 goals and adding 12 assists.
- Joshua Morrissey has 26 points for Winnipeg, via five goals and 21 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit (3-3-1) has a 2.6 goals against average and a .909% save percentage (24th in league).
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Montreal's Suzuki has recorded 17 assists and eight goals in 30 games. That's good for 25 points.
- Cole Caufield's 21 points this season, including eight goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.
- This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 15 assists for Winnipeg.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 3-3-0 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league). In 6 games, he has 193 saves, and has conceded 21 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Jets vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|2.7
|27th
|6th
|2.59
|Goals Allowed
|3.37
|24th
|14th
|30.6
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|7th
|29
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|29th
|21st
|17.02%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|23rd
|27th
|75.28%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.64%
|31st
