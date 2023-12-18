Keep an eye on Mark Scheifele and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Monday, when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-225)

Jets (-225) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Jets Players to Watch

Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors with 33 points. He has scored 11 goals and picked up 22 assists this season.

Kyle Connor is another important player for Winnipeg, with 29 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 17 goals and adding 12 assists.

Joshua Morrissey has 26 points for Winnipeg, via five goals and 21 assists.

Laurent Brossoit (3-3-1) has a 2.6 goals against average and a .909% save percentage (24th in league).

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Suzuki has recorded 17 assists and eight goals in 30 games. That's good for 25 points.

Cole Caufield's 21 points this season, including eight goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.

This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 15 assists for Winnipeg.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 3-3-0 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league). In 6 games, he has 193 saves, and has conceded 21 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Jets vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.7 27th 6th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.37 24th 14th 30.6 Shots 29.6 24th 7th 29 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 21st 17.02% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 27th 75.28% Penalty Kill % 72.64% 31st

