The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The Jets have won three in a row at home.

Over the last 10 games, the Jets are 6-4-0 while scoring 28 goals against 19 goals allowed. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (13.8%).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we project to capture the win in Monday's game.

Jets vs. Canadiens Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Jets 5, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-225)

Jets (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Canadiens Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have finished 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 18-9-2.

Winnipeg has nine points (4-3-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Jets recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Winnipeg has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).

The Jets are 17-2-1 in the 20 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 35 points).

In the 10 games when Winnipeg has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 6-4-0 record (12 points).

In the 17 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 8-7-2 (18 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Jets went 10-2-0 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 11th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.7 27th 6th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.37 23rd 14th 30.6 Shots 29.6 24th 7th 29 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 22nd 17.02% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 27th 75.28% Penalty Kill % 72.64% 30th

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

