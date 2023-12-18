The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) are heavy favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) when they host a game against the Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4), who have +185 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 16 of 29 games this season.

In the 15 times this season the Jets have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 12-3 in those games.

The Canadiens have secured an upset victory in 10, or 37.0%, of the 27 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds set at -225 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Montreal has been an underdog with +185 odds or longer seven times this season, and lost each of those games.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 2-6-2 6.2 2.8 1.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.8 1.9 4 13.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 3-6-1 6.3 2.4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.4 3.2 4 12.1% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.