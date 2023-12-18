The Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4) will visit the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Canadiens Additional Info

Jets vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Canadiens Jets 4-3 (F/SO) MON

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 75 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Jets' 97 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 29 11 22 33 9 18 51.2% Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Joshua Morrissey 29 5 21 26 22 15 - Nikolaj Ehlers 29 10 12 22 14 12 20% Cole Perfetti 29 9 9 18 4 8 33.3%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.4 goals per game (101 in total), 23rd in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 81 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players