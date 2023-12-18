The Winnipeg Jets, Gabriel Vilardi among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. If you're considering a bet on Vilardi against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:02 per game on the ice, is +7.

In three of 11 games this season, Vilardi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Vilardi has a point in five of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Vilardi has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Vilardi goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 11 Games 2 9 Points 2 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

