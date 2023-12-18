For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Gabriel Vilardi a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

Vilardi has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

