Will Gabriel Vilardi Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 18?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Gabriel Vilardi a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Vilardi stats and insights
- Vilardi has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
