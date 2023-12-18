Will David Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 18?
Can we anticipate David Gustafsson finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- Gustafsson has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Gustafsson has no points on the power play.
- Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|8:46
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|6:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:44
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:52
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|W 3-0
Jets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
