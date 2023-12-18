The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Daemon Hunt find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Daemon Hunt score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Hunt stats and insights

Hunt is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Hunt has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

