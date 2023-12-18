Will Connor Dewar Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 18?
Can we anticipate Connor Dewar lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Dewar stats and insights
- Dewar has scored in four of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Dewar has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Dewar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|4
|3
|1
|14:12
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 4-1
Wild vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
