The Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Perfetti in that upcoming Jets-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti has averaged 14:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Perfetti has a goal in nine of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Perfetti has registered a point in a game 16 times this year over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 29 games this season, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 3 18 Points 0 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

