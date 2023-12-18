Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 18?
In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Cole Perfetti to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Perfetti stats and insights
- In nine of 29 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).
- Perfetti has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 101 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 3-2
Jets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
