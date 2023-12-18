In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Jonsson-Fjallby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:11 Away W 4-2 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:40 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:52 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:11 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:21 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:39 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:32 Home W 5-2

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

