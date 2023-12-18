The Winnipeg Jets, Alex Iafallo among them, play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Iafallo's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alex Iafallo vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Iafallo has averaged 16:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Iafallo has scored a goal in four of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Iafallo has a point in eight games this year (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

In six of 29 games this year, Iafallo has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Iafallo goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Iafallo has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 101 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 3 15 Points 1 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

