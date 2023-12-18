Will Alex Iafallo Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 18?
In the upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Alex Iafallo to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Iafallo stats and insights
- In four of 29 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play, Iafallo has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Iafallo's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Iafallo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|13:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|L 3-2
Jets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
