Adam Lowry will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens play on Monday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Lowry are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Adam Lowry vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Lowry has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

In four of 29 games this year, Lowry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lowry has a point in 12 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Lowry has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Lowry hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Lowry has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 3 14 Points 2 5 Goals 2 9 Assists 0

