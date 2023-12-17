North Dakota State vs. Illinois State December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (4-4) will face the Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 11.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 8.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darius Burford: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|307th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|75.1
|182nd
|85th
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|276th
|226th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|148th
|220th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|157th
|255th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.4
|175th
|303rd
|11.1
|Assists
|10.8
|317th
|295th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|10.1
|60th
