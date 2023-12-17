The North Dakota State Bison (4-4) will face the Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Dalton Banks: 11.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Kendall Lewis: 8.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Darius Burford: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank 307th 67.8 Points Scored 75.1 182nd 85th 66.6 Points Allowed 75.5 276th 226th 32.3 Rebounds 34.0 148th 220th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 157th 255th 6.6 3pt Made 7.4 175th 303rd 11.1 Assists 10.8 317th 295th 13.5 Turnovers 10.1 60th

