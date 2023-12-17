The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.

North Dakota State has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.

The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 126th.

The Bison's 79.1 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 65.6 the Redbirds give up.

North Dakota State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Dakota State scores 92.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 70.8.

The Bison give up 59.4 points per game at home, and 79.6 away.

North Dakota State sinks more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.7%) than on the road (36.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule