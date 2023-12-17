How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.
- North Dakota State has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 126th.
- The Bison's 79.1 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 65.6 the Redbirds give up.
- North Dakota State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, North Dakota State scores 92.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 70.8.
- The Bison give up 59.4 points per game at home, and 79.6 away.
- North Dakota State sinks more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.7%) than on the road (36.4%).
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|San Jose State
|W 83-78
|Scheels Center
|12/7/2023
|Portland
|W 78-67
|Scheels Center
|12/10/2023
|Oak Hills Christian
|W 108-14
|Scheels Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/29/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Scheels Center
