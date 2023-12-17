How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Sunday NBA schedule that includes five competitive contests, the Orlando Magic versus the Boston Celtics is a game to catch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Boston Celtics host the Orlando Magic
The Magic take to the home court of the Celtics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 19-5
- ORL Record: 16-8
- BOS Stats: 117.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (third)
- ORL Stats: 113.9 PPG (18th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The San Antonio Spurs take on the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans hit the road the Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 4-20
- NO Record: 15-11
- SA Stats: 110.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (27th)
- NO Stats: 114.8 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.0 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (14.8 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Houston Rockets
The Rockets take to the home court of the Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 18-7
- HOU Record: 13-9
- MIL Stats: 124.2 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- HOU Stats: 109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 105.1 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.4 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.2 APG)
The Phoenix Suns host the Washington Wizards
The Wizards take to the home court of the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and MNMT2
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 13-12
- WAS Record: 4-20
- PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (17th)
- WAS Stats: 116.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 126.8 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.6 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors take to the home court of the Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 6-17
- GS Record: 10-14
- POR Stats: 106.8 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)
- GS Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.