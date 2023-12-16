Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Saturday, the Louisville Cardinals and the UConn Huskies square off at XL Center.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 18 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 17 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: XL Center
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
How to Watch Louisville vs. UConn
- TV: Fox Sports App
Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Robert Morris Colonials
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: UPMC Events Center
- Location: Moon Township, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Iona Gaels
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hynes Athletic Center
- Location: New Rochelle, New York
How to Watch Niagara vs. Iona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch Presbyterian vs. South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network +
Wofford Terriers vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
How to Watch Wofford vs. Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
Youngstown State Penguins vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reilly Center
- Location: Olean, New York
How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- Location: Athens, Georgia
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
