The Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello and the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Wild vs. Canucks Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello has been a big player for Minnesota this season, collecting 28 points in 27 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and 16 assists, equaling 24 points (0.9 per game).

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 14 goals and added seven assists in 27 games for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 4-5-2. He has conceded 36 goals (3.3 goals against average) and made 282 saves with an .887% save percentage (56th in league).

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller is a leading scorer for Vancouver, with 43 points this season, as he has put up 15 goals and 28 assists in 30 games.

With 39 total points (1.3 per game), including nine goals and 30 assists through 30 games, Quinn Hughes is crucial for Vancouver's attack.

This season, Elias Pettersson has scored 11 goals and contributed 27 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 38.

In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 5-2-1 this season, compiling 231 saves and giving up 22 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).

Wild vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 19th 3.04 Goals Scored 3.83 1st 20th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.47 3rd 15th 30.4 Shots 27.8 29th 16th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30 13th 21st 17.2% Power Play % 26.67% 5th 32nd 71.58% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 24th

