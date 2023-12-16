How to Watch the Wild vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won four straight, the Vancouver Canucks visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.
BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network is the spot to tune in to see the Wild and the Canucks take the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs Canucks Additional Info
Wild vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|Wild
|2-0 VAN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 15th in goals against, allowing 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- The Wild's 82 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Wild have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|27
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|27
|8
|16
|24
|32
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|27
|14
|7
|21
|8
|13
|49.4%
|Marco Rossi
|27
|10
|7
|17
|7
|10
|40.8%
|Matthew Boldy
|20
|8
|9
|17
|15
|19
|34.6%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks' total of 74 goals conceded (just 2.5 per game) is fifth in the league.
- With 115 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 35 goals over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|30
|15
|28
|43
|16
|14
|53.9%
|Quinn Hughes
|30
|9
|30
|39
|20
|15
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|30
|11
|27
|38
|11
|15
|50%
|Brock Boeser
|30
|22
|14
|36
|12
|11
|25%
|Filip Hronek
|30
|2
|25
|27
|24
|7
|-
