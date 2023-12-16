When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Vladislav Namestnikov find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Namestnikov has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 87 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:34 Away W 4-2 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:44 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

