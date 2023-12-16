The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) meet at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Vikings

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network

Vikings Insights

The Vikings rack up 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Bengals give up.

The Vikings collect 341.5 yards per game, 37.7 fewer yards than the 379.2 the Bengals allow.

This season Minnesota rushes for 32 fewer yards per game (95.2) than Cincinnati allows (127.2).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 24 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).

Vikings Away Performance

The Vikings put up 20.9 points per game on the road (0.4 more than their overall average), and concede 17 in away games (1.6 less than overall).

The Vikings accumulate 312 yards per game away from home (29.5 less than their overall average), and concede 296.3 on the road (14.9 less than overall).

In road games, Minnesota accumulates 208.6 passing yards per game and gives up 183.4. That's less than it gains (246.3) and allows (218.3) overall.

The Vikings' average rushing yards gained (103.4) and allowed (112.9) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 95.2 and 92.9, respectively.

The Vikings' third-down percentages on offense (40%) and defense (37%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 40.2% and 40.2%, respectively.

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Denver L 21-20 NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago L 12-10 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas W 3-0 FOX 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati - NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay - NBC 1/7/2024 at Detroit - -

