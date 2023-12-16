According to our computer model, the Cincinnati Bengals will defeat the Minnesota Vikings when they meet at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Bengals rank 17th in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) and 19th in scoring defense (22.1 points allowed per game) this year. The Vikings rank 12th with 341.5 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 10th with 311.2 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

Vikings vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (-3) Toss Up (40.5) Bengals 23, Vikings 18

Vikings Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Vikings have been an underdog by 3 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

So far this year, three of Minnesota's 13 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Vikings games this year (40.5) is 4.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bengals Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bengals have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Cincinnati has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Cincinnati games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

The average total for Bengals games this season has been 44.5, 4.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Vikings vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 21.5 22.1 22.1 19.1 20.8 25.5 Minnesota 20.5 18.6 20.0 20.5 20.9 17.0

