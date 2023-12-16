The Minnesota Vikings (7-6) will look to upset the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 41 in the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Bengals and the Vikings and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Vikings vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Vikings have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Bengals have been winning five times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Vikings have won the second quarter in nine games, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Bengals have won the second quarter in six games and have been outscored in the second quarter in seven games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 13 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up three times.

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is giving up five points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Vikings' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

In 13 games this year, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored four times, and tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Vikings have been leading after the first half in seven games, have been behind after the first half in two games, and have been knotted up after the first half in four games.

The Bengals have been winning after the first half in five games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

Through 13 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored seven times, and tied three times.

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (4-0 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (1-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in four games (2-2).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 10.1 points on average in the second half.

