The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) will host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) after winning three home games in a row.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Pacers Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.6%).

Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots better than 50.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.

The 113.0 points per game the Timberwolves score are 13.0 fewer points than the Pacers give up (126.0).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are posting 111.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are playing better offensively, averaging 114.6 points per contest.

In home games, Minnesota is ceding 11.9 fewer points per game (99.5) than in away games (111.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Timberwolves have performed worse in home games this season, sinking 11.7 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 per game and a 37.6% percentage in road games.

Timberwolves Injuries