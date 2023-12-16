The Independence Bowl will feature the Texas Tech Red Raiders entering a showdown against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Texas Tech is putting up 386.9 yards per game on offense (63rd in the FBS), and rank 89th defensively, yielding 393.8 yards allowed per game. Cal ranks 58th in total yards per game (394.9), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 415.9 total yards allowed per contest.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Texas Tech vs. Cal Key Statistics

Texas Tech Cal 386.9 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.9 (60th) 393.8 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.9 (105th) 165.8 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (34th) 221.1 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (81st) 21 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (126th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has 1,498 passing yards for Texas Tech, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 269 times for 1,447 yards (120.6 per game), scoring nine times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has piled up 245 yards on 39 carries, scoring one time.

Xavier White has hauled in 34 catches for 495 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has reeled in 36 passes while averaging 35.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Myles Price has hauled in 43 grabs for 410 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has racked up 1,447 yards (120.6 yards per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaydn Ott, has carried the ball 229 times for 1,261 yards (105.1 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has piled up 365 yards (on 70 carries) with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has racked up 675 receiving yards on 59 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Trond Grizzell has caught 35 passes and compiled 510 receiving yards (42.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Taj Davis' 38 catches (on 56 targets) have netted him 393 yards (32.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or Cal gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.