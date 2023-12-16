North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Richland County, North Dakota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Richland County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota Prairie High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Colfax, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
