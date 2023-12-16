North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ransom County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Ransom County, North Dakota, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Enderlin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Enderlin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
