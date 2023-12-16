Saturday's contest between the Providence Friars (8-2) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) at Amica Mutual Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-61 and heavily favors Providence to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 81, Sacred Heart 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Sacred Heart

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-19.9)

Providence (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Providence's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, while Sacred Heart's is 4-5-0. The Friars are 2-7-0 and the Pioneers are 5-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars are outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (195th in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per outing (31st in college basketball).

Providence comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is collecting 38.3 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2 per outing.

Providence knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc (243rd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.0 per game while shooting 31.4%.

The Friars score 94.1 points per 100 possessions (198th in college basketball), while allowing 80.4 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

Providence and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Friars commit 13.4 per game (293rd in college basketball) and force 12.6 (142nd in college basketball play).

Sacred Heart Performance Insights

The Pioneers have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 249th in college basketball, while allowing 73.0 per outing, 232nd in college basketball) and have a -13 scoring differential.

Sacred Heart ranks 184th in college basketball at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 fewer than the 39.2 its opponents average.

Sacred Heart hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball) while shooting 33.9% from deep (164th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game at 34.3%.

Sacred Heart has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (228th in college basketball), 2.4 fewer than the 14.8 it forces (46th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.