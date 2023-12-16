North Dakota vs. Utah Tech December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Tanner Christensen: 13.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 9.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Beon Riley: 11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noa Gonsalves: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aric Demings: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Utah Tech Rank
|Utah Tech AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|269th
|70.0
|Points Scored
|75.4
|172nd
|230th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|194th
|204th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|35.0
|107th
|237th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|64th
|247th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|239th
|273rd
|11.7
|Assists
|12.4
|234th
|339th
|14.7
|Turnovers
|10.9
|107th
