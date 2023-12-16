How to Watch North Dakota vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Hawks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- North Dakota is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 301st.
- The Fightin' Hawks put up an average of 74.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 72.4 the Trailblazers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.4 points, North Dakota is 5-0.
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- At home, North Dakota scores 84.8 points per game. Away, it scores 64.3.
- At home the Fightin' Hawks are giving up 61.2 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.3).
- North Dakota sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (6.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (27.5%).
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|L 68-62
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/9/2023
|Portland
|L 83-72
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/12/2023
|Waldorf
|W 87-36
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
