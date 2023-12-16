The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

North Dakota is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 301st.

The Fightin' Hawks put up an average of 74.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 72.4 the Trailblazers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.4 points, North Dakota is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Dakota scores 84.8 points per game. Away, it scores 64.3.

At home the Fightin' Hawks are giving up 61.2 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.3).

North Dakota sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (6.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (27.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule