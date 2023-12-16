The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Hawks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • North Dakota is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Hawks are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 301st.
  • The Fightin' Hawks put up an average of 74.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 72.4 the Trailblazers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 72.4 points, North Dakota is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, North Dakota scores 84.8 points per game. Away, it scores 64.3.
  • At home the Fightin' Hawks are giving up 61.2 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.3).
  • North Dakota sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (6.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (27.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ UC Riverside L 68-62 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/9/2023 Portland L 83-72 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/12/2023 Waldorf W 87-36 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/16/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
12/20/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/29/2023 St. Thomas - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.