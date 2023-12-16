The Montana Grizzlies (12-1) go on the road to play the North Dakota State Bison (11-3) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

On defense, Montana has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by giving up only 288.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 30th (391.5 yards per game). North Dakota State has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks seventh-best in total yards per game (443.4) and 23rd-best in total yards surrendered per game (303.6).

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

North Dakota State vs. Montana Key Statistics

North Dakota State Montana 443.4 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.5 (14th) 303.6 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (48th) 242.4 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.8 (18th) 201.0 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.6 (71st) 2 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (65th) 9 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (20th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 2,525 yards (180.4 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 74% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 650 yards (46.4 ypg) on 128 carries with 13 touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has run for 716 yards on 114 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Eli Green's 789 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 41 receptions on 45 targets with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has caught 44 passes and compiled 637 receiving yards (45.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

RaJa Nelson has racked up 375 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell leads Montana with 1,701 yards (130.8 ypg) on 122-of-205 passing with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 734 rushing yards on 144 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Eli Gillman, has carried the ball 175 times for 901 yards (69.3 per game), scoring 10 times.

Keelan White's leads his squad with 739 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has put up a 707-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 57 targets.

Aaron Fontes' 38 catches have yielded 517 yards and five touchdowns.

