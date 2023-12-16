Based on our computer projections, the North Dakota State Bison will beat the Montana Grizzlies when the two teams come together at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, December 16, which kicks off at 4:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-1.0) 53.9 North Dakota State 27, Montana 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

MVFC Predictions This Week

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison are 3-2-0 ATS this year.

One of the Bison's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Grizzlies games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bison vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 32.3 15.8 42.0 23.5 29.0 19.0 North Dakota State 38.8 19.1 66.0 3.0 40.0 25.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.