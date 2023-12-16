Will North Dakota State be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes North Dakota State's full tournament resume.

How North Dakota State ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 139

North Dakota State's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, North Dakota State took down the Montana Grizzlies on the road on November 16. The final score was 78-69. In the win over Montana, Damari Wheeler-Thomas posted a team-best 22 points. Boden Skunberg came through with 16 points.

Next best wins

78-67 at home over Portland (No. 174/RPI) on December 7

83-78 at home over San Jose State (No. 261/RPI) on December 4

80-76 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 309/RPI) on November 6

North Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Schedule insights

North Dakota State is playing the 121st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bison have 14 games left against teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of NDSU's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

North Dakota State's next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. North Dakota State Bison

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. North Dakota State Bison Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

