Can we expect North Dakota to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How North Dakota ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 248

North Dakota's best wins

On December 16, North Dakota registered its best win of the season, a 79-62 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against Utah Tech was Treysen Eaglestaff, who compiled 28 points with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

85-68 at home over Elon (No. 207/RPI) on November 12

72-70 over Eastern Michigan (No. 222/RPI) on November 26

71-69 over New Orleans (No. 310/RPI) on November 25

73-71 on the road over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on November 20

North Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fightin' Hawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, North Dakota has the luxury of facing the ninth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Fightin' Hawks' 19 remaining games this season, 18 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records north of .500.

UND has 19 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Dakota's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV Channel: B1G+

