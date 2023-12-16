2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Dakota March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we expect North Dakota to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on North Dakota's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How North Dakota ranks
|Record
|Summit League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|248
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota's best wins
On December 16, North Dakota registered its best win of the season, a 79-62 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against Utah Tech was Treysen Eaglestaff, who compiled 28 points with two rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 85-68 at home over Elon (No. 207/RPI) on November 12
- 72-70 over Eastern Michigan (No. 222/RPI) on November 26
- 71-69 over New Orleans (No. 310/RPI) on November 25
- 73-71 on the road over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on November 20
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Dakota's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fightin' Hawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, North Dakota has the luxury of facing the ninth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- Of the Fightin' Hawks' 19 remaining games this season, 18 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records north of .500.
- UND has 19 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
North Dakota's next game
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV Channel: B1G+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming North Dakota games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.