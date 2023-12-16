The Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter included, will play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Niederreiter against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Niederreiter has averaged 15:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In five of 28 games this season, Niederreiter has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Niederreiter has a point in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Niederreiter has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Niederreiter goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 87 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 28 Games 5 16 Points 3 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

