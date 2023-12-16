Nikolaj Ehlers will be among those in action Saturday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Ehlers are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 15:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

In Ehlers' 28 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 14 of 28 games this year, Ehlers has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 28 games this season, Ehlers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ehlers has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 87 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 28 Games 4 20 Points 1 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

