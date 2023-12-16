In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nate Schmidt to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through 22 games this season.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Schmidt has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 87 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.