North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McKenzie County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in McKenzie County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McKenzie County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watford City High School at Turtle Mountain Community High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Belcourt, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.