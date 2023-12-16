The Winnipeg Jets, including Mark Scheifele, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. If you're thinking about a bet on Scheifele against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Mark Scheifele vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Scheifele has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 21:03 on the ice per game.

Scheifele has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Scheifele has a point in 20 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Scheifele has an assist in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Scheifele has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 28 Games 5 31 Points 3 11 Goals 1 20 Assists 2

