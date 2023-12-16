Marcus Johansson will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Minnesota Wild face the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Johansson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:02 on the ice per game.

Johansson has scored a goal in one of 27 games this season.

Johansson has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In 10 of 27 games this season, Johansson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Johansson goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Johansson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +41 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 27 Games 4 12 Points 3 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.