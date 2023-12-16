Will Marcus Foligno light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

Foligno has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (two shots).

Foligno has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:40 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:16 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:15 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

