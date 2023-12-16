Marco Rossi will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks play at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Does a wager on Rossi intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Marco Rossi vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Rossi has averaged 16:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Rossi has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Rossi has a point in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Rossi has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 27 games played.

The implied probability that Rossi goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rossi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Rossi Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +41.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 27 Games 2 17 Points 0 10 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

