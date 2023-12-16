Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 16?
Will Joshua Morrissey light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Morrissey stats and insights
- Morrissey has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.
- Morrissey has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
- Morrissey's shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Morrissey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|30:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|24:22
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:44
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|28:19
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|28:19
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:03
|Away
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.