Will Joshua Morrissey light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

  • Morrissey has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Morrissey has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • Morrissey's shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:23 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 30:17 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 24:22 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:53 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 28:19 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 28:19 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:03 Away W 3-0

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

