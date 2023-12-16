Joshua Morrissey will be among those in action Saturday when his Winnipeg Jets play the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre. There are prop bets for Morrissey available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Morrissey has a plus-minus of +13, while averaging 24:35 on the ice per game.

In five of 28 games this season, Morrissey has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Morrissey has a point in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Morrissey has an assist in 13 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Morrissey goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 87 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 28 Games 5 24 Points 5 5 Goals 2 19 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.