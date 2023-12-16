Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Scheifele are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets play at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Scheifele's 31 points are important for Winnipeg. He has 11 goals and 20 assists in 28 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 13 2 1 3 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 2 2 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Joshua Morrissey has scored five goals on the season, chipping in 19 assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 13 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 7 at Ducks Dec. 10 0 2 2 4 at Avalanche Dec. 7 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

MacKinnon is Colorado's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 12 goals and 29 assists this season.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Dec. 7 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 1 2 3 5

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 13 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 2 3 8 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 6 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.