The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-125) Jets (+105) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg has a record of 5-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Winnipeg has played 15 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info

Jets vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 104 (3rd) Goals 91 (15th) 87 (13th) Goals Allowed 73 (3rd) 21 (12th) Power Play Goals 15 (23rd) 14 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (21st)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg owns a 7-3-0 record versus the spread while going 6-4-0 overall over its past 10 games.

Winnipeg has gone over the total on one occasion over its last 10 games.

The Jets have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's total of 6.

During their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 6.4 goals, 2.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Jets have scored 91 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.

The Jets' 73 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the NHL.

They have a +18 goal differential, which is fifth-best in the league.

