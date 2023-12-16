Jets vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.
Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Winnipeg has a record of 5-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- Winnipeg has played 15 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info
Jets vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|104 (3rd)
|Goals
|91 (15th)
|87 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|73 (3rd)
|21 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (23rd)
|14 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (21st)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg owns a 7-3-0 record versus the spread while going 6-4-0 overall over its past 10 games.
- Winnipeg has gone over the total on one occasion over its last 10 games.
- The Jets have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's total of 6.
- During their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 6.4 goals, 2.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Jets have scored 91 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Jets' 73 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the NHL.
- They have a +18 goal differential, which is fifth-best in the league.
