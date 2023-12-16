Cale Makar and Kyle Connor will be two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has recorded 20 assists and 11 goals in 28 games. That's good for 31 points.

Connor has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 29 points (17 goals and 12 assists).

This season, Joshua Morrissey has five goals and 19 assists for Colorado.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a .909 save percentage (24th in the league), with 179 total saves, while allowing 18 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has put up a 3-3-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon has been a key contributor for Colorado this season, collecting 41 points in 29 games.

Makar has eight goals and 29 assists, equaling 37 points (1.3 per game).

Mikko Rantanen has posted 14 goals and 23 assists for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-2-1. He has conceded 17 goals (2.5 goals against average) and made 194 saves with a .919% save percentage (11th in league).

Jets vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.25 13th 11th 3 Goals Allowed 2.61 5th 10th 32.2 Shots 30.8 14th 9th 29.5 Shots Allowed 28.9 7th 18th 19.27% Power Play % 16.3% 24th 6th 85.86% Penalty Kill % 75.29% 27th

